Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Headline Stars on Injury Report for Mavericks-Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks will play the first of two straight home games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, looking to build a winning streak after two straight wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. There is a lot of star talent questionable or ruled out for this game, though.
Luka Doncic remains out with a calf strain that he suffered on Christmas Day, though he's been seen getting shots up at practice. His initial re-evaluation date of January 25th is less than two weeks away, but it's hard to see him being 100% by then.
Kyrie Irving is also out with a bulging disc in his back, but a video of him at practice this weekend surfaced, and it looks like he's close to participating at full speed. His initial timeline was announced as 1-2 weeks, and Monday would be the one-week mark since the injury was released.
Nikola Jokic is "probable" to play with an illness, though he did play in their last game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (right calf strain) are both questionable, giving the Nuggets three key starters who have doubts to play in Sunday's game.
DaRon Holmes II tore his Achilles in the preseason while Vlatko Cancar is recovering from knee surgery.
