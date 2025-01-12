Dallas Basketball

Nuggets Get Huge Boost Before Mavericks Game

The Denver Nuggets will get back one of their top players before facing off against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) dribbles against Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are facing off against the Denver Nuggets this afternoon at home, but their job just became a little bit harder.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will return to the lineup for his team today.

"Sources: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (calf strain) intends to make his return today against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous nine games," Haynes tweeted.

Gordon, 29, is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Nuggets so far this season. He last played for the Nuggets on Christmas Day, where he played in just 19 minutes in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Now, he is healthy and ready to face off against the Mavericks, who are short-handed themselves.

The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic once again, putting some pressure on the team's depth to step up to the plate.

Tipoff between the Nuggets and Mavs is set for 2 p.m. CT.

