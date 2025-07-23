The polarizing reason Kyrie Irving asked to be released by Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving is a multi-time all-star, a player who the NBA has celebrated for on-court accomplishments his entire career, but it is safe to say he has had his fair share of controversies as well. During his time with the Brooklyn Nets, the off-the-court issues mostly outshone his on-court abilities, culminating in a trade to the Dallas Mavericks in 2023.
After playing just 143 games for the Nets over four seasons from 2019 to 2023, he was shipped to Dallas, along with Markieff Morris, for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks, only one of which was a first-rounder. On a recent stream, however, Irving revealed that he asked the Nets to release him in 2021 after his suspension for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving reveals conversation with James Harden day before Nets-76ers trade
"Even the people that I was in business with were pro-vaccine," he said on a stream on Tuesday. "...That's fine, but just leave me the [expletive] out of this and let me go somewhere. I even told the Nets to release me. I said, 'Can you please just release me?' And, obviously, the money situation... different situation, I'm [expletive] Kyrie. I say that very aware of my position, but they weren't just going to let me rock out."
Despite all of the backlash, Irving has since rebounded in his career, helping to lead the Mavericks, along with current Lakers guard Luka Doncic, to the 2024 NBA Finals. Since joining Dallas, Irving has averaged 25.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game over 128 regular-season appearances and 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 22 playoff appearances.
READ MORE: Mavericks-Lakers Luka Doncic trade named biggest NBA mistake of the decade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter