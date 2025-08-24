Predicting PJ Washington's contract extension with Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington is eligible to sign a four-year, nearly $90 million contract extension starting on Friday, August 29th. All indications are that the two sides will agree to a deal, but is it going to be for that full amount? Or will there be some negotiations between the two sides?
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported over a month ago that he expects a deal to get done and that it will likely be at a "tradeable" number, but what would that look like?
Dallas signed Daniel Gafford to a three-year, $54 million extension earlier this offseason, which was the most he could extend for without falling under the trade restriction of re-signed players. It wouldn't be surprising at all if Washington's contract ends up with similar rules.
Under the extend-and-trade limits, the most Washington could sign for while still being eligible to be traded is a 20% raise from the final year of his current deal to the first year of his next, with 5% raises for four years. P.J. Washington is set to make $14.15 million this season, so here is what a potential immediately tradeable contract would look like.
Year 1: $16,982,608
Year 2: $17,831,739
Year 3: $18,723,326
Year 4: $19,659,492
That would bring it to four years, $73.2 million if he were to immediately trade eligible. That would be a great deal for the Mavericks, as Washington has proved invaluable since they traded for him at the 2024 deadline, immediately helping them reach the NBA Finals that season.
Washington's three-point shooting increased to 38.1% last season, a great number for him. If he can stay around that number while still being the versatile, tough-nosed defender that he's become, that contract becomes a bargain, even if some would argue he'll now be asked to play out of position as a small forward with this current roster construction.
Why Would the Mavericks Want to Trade P.J. Washington?
With so much emphasis on re-signing Washington at a tradeable number, it's worth asking, 'Why would the Mavericks even want to trade him?' Dallas has an overcrowded front-court with Washington, Gafford, Naji Marshall, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Dwight Powell. Even Caleb Martin could play the 3 or 4 in certain lineups.
It's not that the Mavericks would want to trade him, but they have an unbalanced roster, and Washington and Daniel Gafford likely have the most value of anyone they could be willing to part with. What that number comes in at for Washington on that extension would speak volumes, because if it comes in over that mark, he wouldn't be trade-eligible until after the trade deadline.
