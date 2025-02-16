Preview: Mavericks star Kyrie Irving plays in his 9th NBA All-Star Game
The Dallas Mavericks only have one participant throughout the entire 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, and that's guard Kyrie Irving, who will make his 9th All-Star Game appearance. While he wasn't originally selected to play, because of the additional injury to teammate Anthony Davis, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Irving as Davis' injury replacement.
Irving was one of the bigger snubs from the initial All-Star announcement, given he's averaging 24.6 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.8 RPG while mostly staying healthy. He's missed the occasional game with shoulder soreness and missed two weeks with a bulging disc in his back, but otherwise, he has been in the lineup as the Mavs have dealt with a litany of injuries.
Irving will be on Shaquille O'Neal's "Team OGs" along with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum.
It's a new All-Star format this year, as Adam Silver wants to increase the competitiveness of the event. Instead of the usual West vs. East or Team LeBron vs. Team Durant that we've seen recently, it's now four teams competing in a mini tournament, with the games being first to 40. Irving's Team OGs will play their first matchup against the winning team from the Rising Stars event on Friday night.
Here's how to watch Irving in this year's All-Star Game.
Date/Time: Sunday, February 16th, 7 p.m. CST (Irving's Team OGs are projected to start around 8:10 p.m. CST)
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
TV/Streaming: TNT, TBS, TruTV
