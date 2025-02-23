Preview: Mavericks travel to play Warriors in small-ball matchup
The Dallas Mavericks got a win in their first game back from the All-Star Break against the New Orleans Pelicans and now travel to where the All-Star Game was held for their next game. The Golden State Warriors are on deck, and these teams just played a few days before the break. Will this outcome be any different?
Dallas was able to hold off a pesky New Orleans Pelicans team on Friday night, as Zion Williamson kind of ate the Mavs alive on the inside, scoring 29 points in 27 minutes. He didn't get much help, though, and Kyrie Irving was able to pace the field with 35 points, leading the Mavericks to a victory. They shot much better from three than the Pelicans did, and that was by far the biggest difference in the game.
Golden State also got a win in their first game back, dominating the Sacramento Kings 132-108. Four different Warriors scored at least 20 points: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield. They've fully embraced the small-ball life since trading for Jimmy Butler, allowing Draymond Green to be the primary center. That should benefit Dallas, who is playing small out of necessity.
Dallas won the last meeting between these two, 111-107, as Kyrie Irving poured in 42 points just a few days before the All-Star Break. Stephen Curry was the second-highest scorer with 25 points. Dallas also has a 2-1 advantage in the matchups against the Warriors this season.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Date/Time: Sunday, February 23rd, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Team Records: Mavericks 31-26, Warriors 29-27
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +8
Over/Under: 232.5
Moneyline: Mavericks +240, Warriors -295
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
