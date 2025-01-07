Previewing Lakers Lineup Ahead of Mavericks Matchup
Tonight, the Mavericks will host the LA Lakers, a team that is a half-game ahead of Dallas in the Western Conference standings. Led by two hall-of-fame veterans LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have improved this season under new head coach JJ Redick, sitting at fifth in the West with Dallas right behind them at sixth.
Austin Reaves and Max Christie will make up the backcourt for LA tonight, a young but talented pair that has been effective this season at their respective positions. Reaves, an un-drafted Oklahoma product, has put up 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season while shooting 44% from the field and 36% from deep from the lead initiator spot. The off-guard Christie is averaging 8.0 points per game but 12.5 per game over his last 10, meaning he is starting to hit his stride after having a bit of a rough start to the season.
At small forward will be Rui Hachimura, who is recording 12.1 points per game on top of 5.3 rebounds on 48.2% from the field. He's shooting a blistering 42.2% from beyond the arc, a career-high and the best on the entire team. His presence has been a welcome one as LeBron James has moved more into a frontcourt role for the Lakers.
James and Anthony Davis will hold down the big spots, as both are marked as probable for tonight after suffering minor injuries. Though banged up, and advanced in their careers, they are still fantastic players that have given the Lakers another chance to contend after winning the 2020 NBA Title in the COVID bubble. Davis is averaging 26 points and 11.8 boards per game on top of 2.2 blocks, while James has continued his illustrious career with 24 points, 7.6 boards, and 8.9 assists per game. While labeled as the power forward, James often plays the lead initiator spot as a driver who can kick out to open shooters, and despite his age, he can slash to the basket and score in the paint using his size and athleticism.
Off the bench will be Shake Milton, rookie Dalton Knecht, recently acquired Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jaxson Hayes. Out for tonight are Gabe Vincent and possibly Cam Reddish, meaning Knecht is likely to get more minutes. Given the fact that Dallas is down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford, it's unlikely the Mavericks emerge with a victory against a highly talented team in LA. It will take a Herculean effort from these reserves, as players like Naji Marshall and Quentin Grimes must step up in order to pull off the upset.
