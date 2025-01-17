Previewing OKC Thunder Lineup vs. Dallas Mavericks
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team with the best record in the Western Conference, is coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas to take on the Mavericks, who have been in a slump lately due to significant time missed by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Players like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have also missed time, resulting in a revolving door of rotational players taking over these roles. Despite how deep the Mavericks are, it's hard to win games when down so many starting-caliber players and the Mavericks will once again be shorthanded tonight to take on OKC.
The star of the Thunder's backcourt is MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA in scoring with 31.6 points per game on top of 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He's putting up these numbers on a white-hot 53% from the field, ranking 21st in the league, which is even more impressive for a guard. He is the model of efficiency on offense, and though he's just an adequate three-point shooter at 35.7%, he does so much damage inside the arc.
Cason Wallace will hold down the other guard spot, a fellow Kentucky product as well as someone raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, playing for Richardson High School. The second-year player is an elite defender both on and off the ball, making a major impact by picking up the opposing team's best ball-dominant offensive threat. Despite being undersized at just 6-foot-3, he is tenacious on the perimeter, providing 1.6 steals per game and giving major support to Oklahoma City's suffocating defense.
At the wing will be another elite defender in Luguentz Dort, a physical forward that weighs 220 pounds and can defend taller, lankier players as well as play against bully-ball guards. On top of this, his offensive impact has drastically improved over his last few seasons, as he now shoots 41.5% from beyond the arc, a stark contrast to his play earlier in his career where he was a liability on that end of the floor. In spot-up situations, which are essentially all of his attempts from deep, Dort is one of the better threats on the entire Oklahoma City roster.
Jalen Williams, another star on this Thunder team, will play the power forward spot, a highly consistent player that is able to affect the game in multiple facets. He averages 20.6 points per game but also contributes by grabbing 5.7 rebounds and dishing 5.2 dimes. His versatility makes him one of the most important pieces on the whole roster, and with the absence of Chet Holmgren, he has admirably held down the four-spot considering his more natural position is at the wing.
With center Isaiah Hartenstein missing tonight's game, it will be up to the other Jaylin Williams to play the five spot and defend the paint against Dallas' Daniel Gafford. Williams, the third-year man out of Arkansas, does not have eye-popping stats but can be an effective deterrent at the rim and provide decent rebounding. As the last line of defense against driving guards, Williams has an easier job than most considering how effective OKC's perimeter defenders are, but he will still have to play physically against the Mavericks' frontcourt.
Off the bench will be wing Alex Caruso, guards Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, and forwards Kenrich Williams, Dillon Jones, and Ousmane Dieng. As one of the deepest teams in the entire NBA, Oklahoma City possesses several different methods to beat opponents, whether it be stifling the opposing team's perimeter scoring, or getting efficient buckets at the rim due to Gilgeous-Alexander's flawless handle and decision-making. Typically, it's a combination of both. Their overall versatility and ability to win games in multiple ways explains their blistering 34-6 record on the season and status as the favorite to win the Western Conference.
With Dallas as injured as it is, still down Doncic and Lively II, it will require a Kyrie Irving masterclass for them to compete (though he is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup). Unfortunately, he will likely need to score 30 or more points for the Mavericks to make this a game. With the talents that OKC has on its perimeter, and with Irving being the sole focus in many ways for an elite defense, this kind of performance overall is simply not likely. Dallas is going to need PJ Washington to do what he has done in the past against the Thunder, as well as get some luck and hot shooting from others to pull off the upset.
