NBA legend believes Mavericks' championship window is now closed
Anthony Davis seems intent on returning to the Dallas Mavericks after missing 18 of the 19 games he's been with the team. He suffered an adductor strain in his first game as a Maverick after the Luka Doncic trade but he is far from the only one who has been injured.
Those injuries have caused the Mavericks to plummet down the Western Conference standings. If the postseason started today, they'd be out of it entirely, with the Phoenix Suns owning the tiebreaker over the Mavs to get the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Those injuries have also forced one NBA legend to declare that Dallas' season is done, so Davis doesn't need to return.
Dwyane Wade, a former major foe of the Mavericks, talked about the Mavs and their rash of injuries on a recent podcast appearance.
"The Dallas Mavericks are in trouble," Wade said. "I think I've seen 15 bodies go down... When the Wy Network went live, we were talking about the Luka trade, but we was talking about AD going to Dallas, Kyrie Irving, we was talking about what they could be. That window is now [closed, someone else said]."
Fifteen injuries might be a slight exaggeration, but it's not too far off. The only players who haven't dealt with injury or illness recently are Kessler Edwards, Spencer Dinwiddie, Naji Marshall, and Max Christie. But Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL, PJ Washington and Jaden Hardy dealt with ankle sprains, Olivier-Maxence Prosper had wrist surgery, Dante Exum fractured his hand, and Caleb Martin re-aggravated his hip strain. That's still not even all of it.
Davis may want to prove he's still superstar caliber or try to take some of the heat off the Mavs front office, but the Mavericks have no chance of having a successful playoff run without Kyrie Irving, and it would be better for Davis to be fully healthy going into next season.
