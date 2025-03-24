Dallas Basketball

NBA insider claims Mavericks 'broke' Luka Doncic's heart by trading him to Lakers

Just further proof that Doncic never wanted to leave Dallas.

Austin Veazey

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic before this year's trade deadline remains one of the most talked about stories in the world, not just in the NBA. Dallas fans have been going through the emotions of seeing their favorite player traded, and their teams fall down the Western Conference standings in turn.

Since the trade, the Mavericks have gone 8-14 and now sit on the outside looking in for the final Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, the Lakers have risen up the standings, now sitting a half-game back of third place in the West. If all goes to plan, they should at least be hosting in the first round of the playoffs. That's what happens when Luka Doncic is on your team.

But it took some time to come together. Doncic didn't love his new home initially and thought he'd be in Dallas his entire career.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a call from referee Courtney Kirkland (61) against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

ESPN's Tim MacMahon credited the Lakers for coming together so quickly when many people thought the Lakers would punt on the season, especially as Doncic dealt with the emotions of being traded.

"This is a team that made a major trade at the deadline," MacMahon said, "you have to be impressed with how connected they are. Luka is fully engaged with this team, the kid’s heart was broken. He had to go through an emotional period of coming out of that, basically getting dumped, you see the joy back in him, and you see it at both ends of the floor.”

Doncic had just closed on a new house in Dallas when the trade was announced, and you could tell at his introductory press conference that he was stunned by the whole ordeal. Some even said he cried when the trade was announced, but he's recovered, both emotionally and physically, and has the Lakers in a spot to be a threat in the West.

