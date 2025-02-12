Students chant 'Fire Nico' at SMU-Pitt basketball game with Mavs' Nico Harrison attending
Nico Harrison probably hasn't been very comfortable in Dallas since trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the night, with no warning, for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie. The city of Dallas has been on fire since then, as they really loved Luka Doncic, and this is a betrayal on many fronts. Even Dirk Nowitzki attended Doncic's first game in Los Angeles over a Mavericks home game.
Fans have revolted against the trade, protesting in front of the American Airlines Center on multiple occasions. The Mavericks didn't allow any fans to be shown on the video boards on Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets and wouldn't do it until Monday's game against the Kings. At the first chance, a fan karaoke segment, a fan mouthed "FIRE NICO," then later held a sign up saying the same thing. He'd be removed from the game soon after. Even a 12-year-old was removed from Monday's game for saying "FIRE NICO." To escape all of this, Nico Harrison tried to go to a college basketball game on Tuesday night.
Harrison was spotted at Tuesday's matchup between SMU and Pittsburgh, as former Maverick Theo Pinson was on the broadcast call for the game. And the SMU students decided to chant "FIRE NICO" while he was just a section away.
Even some elementary-aged kids started chanting "FIRE NICO," which has to be an ego hit.
There have been rumors going around that the Mavericks ushers have been told to stop any chants involving Nico Harrison before they really get started. But this is a college basketball game out of the Mavericks' control. If Harrison hadn't gotten the memo yet, he should have after this display.
