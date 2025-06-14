Trade idea sends Mavericks rising star to NBA Finals competitor
The Dallas Mavericks could be making a trade or two this offseason to retool after missing the playoffs this season.
The Mavs are a year removed from the NBA Finals, so they shouldn't be looking at a hard reset, but rather a swap that keeps them in the mix in the Western Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggested a potential trade with Dereck Lively II leaving the Mavs for the Indiana Pacers.
Could Lively be traded to Pacers?
"Dereck Lively II played only 36 games due to injury this past season, but he was an integral piece of a Mavs team that made the 2024 Finals. His mobility in space is uncommon for a 7-footer, and he'd be a major upgrade as an offensive rebounder, lob-catcher and shot-blocker over anything the Pacers currently have," Hughes wrote.
"He also made sneaky growth as a passer, jumping up to the 93rd percentile among bigs in assist-to-usage ratio this past season. That would play well in Indiana's movement-heavy attack.
"The Mavericks have a logjam up front, so perhaps the Pacers could entice them into a trade by offering Bennedict Mathurin, a shoot-first guard whose skills Dallas needs more than Indiana does."
The Pacers could still win the NBA Finals, so it's hard to see them making a big change like this during the offseason.
Lively could make sense as a trade piece for the Mavs with Anthony Davis on the roster. The Mavs like Davis as a power forward, but with Cooper Flagg coming into the building, it may make more sense for him to be in that spot.
Getting an offensive-minded guard could help the Mavs become a more well-rounded team as they look to get back in the contender conversation.
