Cooper Flagg's pre-NBA Draft visit schedule revealed
11 days remain until the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Dallas Mavericks hold the first overall pick for the first time since 1981. Despite people speculating otherwise that Nico Harrison may look to trade the pick, Dallas realizes the gift basket they were handed and plans on keeping the selection.
They're bringing Duke star Cooper Flagg in for a visit on June 17th and aren't planning to work anybody else out for the top pick, as they seem thrilled about the idea of bringing him in. But how does Cooper Flagg feel, and what are his plans?
Cooper Flagg's trainer, Matt MacKenzie, did an exclusive interview with RG.org and gave some insight into Flagg's pre-draft schedule.
"Yeah, I think that meeting is really just an opportunity for Cooper to meet the front office and potentially the coaching staff and just get two feet on the ground in Dallas. He’ll be able to tour their facilities and learn about the organization as a whole. So it’s something he’s definitely looking forward to. It’s the only team he’s going to go visit. He’s very excited for it.”
After the visit, he'll either go back home to Maine or back to Duke for a few days before going to New York for the NBA Draft.
Flagg should be excited about the opportunity, as he'll get a chance to learn from Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as he develops in the NBA. He's also good enough to help this team win right away, something that may have been more difficult had a worse team won the Lottery.
