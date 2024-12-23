Luka Doncic's Updated Game Status for Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Dallas, and they hope to get their leading man back in the lineup. Luka Doncic missed both games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and Saturday with a heel contusion that he reportedly suffered early in the game against the Golden State Warriors last Sunday. With a national television game and Western Conference Finals rematch coming on Wednesday, Doncic will want to be as close to 100% as possible.
Doncic entered Monday's game as questionable to play with his heel contusion, but the Mavericks updated his status prior to tip-off.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Not Worried About Missing Games, Focused on Something Bigger
Dallas will be available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers. The last time Doncic had a multi-game absence this season, he also returned against the Trail Blazers on December 1 in Portland, putting up 36 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in a game without Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and more. They'll be available this time around.
Doncic has already missed eight games this season, closing on the 17 he's allowed to miss before he's ineligible for postseason awards. He's said he'd rather be healthy for the playoffs and is focused on winning a chmapionship.
Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, and Brandon Williams remain out for Dallas, while Matisse Thybulle is out for Portland. Robert Williams III was a late add to Portland's injury report, and he is questionable to play with an ankle injury.
READ MORE: Mavericks Exploring Options To Improve One Position In Trade Market
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter