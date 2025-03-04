Dallas Basketball

What's next for Mavericks after Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury?

The Dallas Mavericks have to pick up the pieces after it was revealed that Kyrie Irving is out for the season.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are still sleeping during their nightmare of a year as star point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, ending his season a month prematurely.

Irving, who turns 33 this month, was carrying the load for the Mavs in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade and Anthony Davis' adductor strain that he suffered in his debut with the team last month.

So, what's next for the Mavs with Irving out for the year?

Mavs at a crossroads

Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones (23) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings
Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kai Jones (23) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs currently sit in 10th place in the West with a 32-30 record, putting them 3.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Losing Irving makes their job of holding onto that spot a little harder, but the healthy players are going to fight to remain relevant for the rest of the season.

This also places a decision on the Mavs players who are hurt and mulling their decision on whether or not to return this season. Does Dallas try and get Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Anthony Davis back before the end of the year, risking further injury, just to likely lose in the Play-In anyway? It's possible that those injured will be re-evaluated to see if bringing them back this season is even worth it.

Irving could enter free agency this offseason

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12)
Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On a macro scale, things are going from bad to worse for the Mavs. Irving could be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his player option, and re-signing him would be difficult for any team to justify. He won't be ready for the start of the regular season, assuming he has successful surgery, leaving the Mavs with a giant hole at the point guard position.

Simply put, the Mavs have gone from two franchise cornerstones to virtually zero, assuming Davis doesn't come back.

What does this mean for Anthony Davis & Klay Thompson?

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs brought in Klay Thompson this offseason to help continue to build a championship contender, but will he want to stay in Dallas after this circus of a season?

The same goes for Davis, who didn't even ask to be here. He was the main centerpiece of the Davis deal, but without Irving, the Mavs are not contenders, and after the Luka debacle with general manager Nico Harrison, Dallas isn't exactly a hot free agent destination.

This could lead to the Mavs finding trades for Davis and Thompson and just fully hitting the reset button on what has been a generational fumble for a sports franchise.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

