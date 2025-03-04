What's next for Mavericks after Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury?
The Dallas Mavericks are still sleeping during their nightmare of a year as star point guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, ending his season a month prematurely.
Irving, who turns 33 this month, was carrying the load for the Mavs in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade and Anthony Davis' adductor strain that he suffered in his debut with the team last month.
So, what's next for the Mavs with Irving out for the year?
Mavs at a crossroads
The Mavs currently sit in 10th place in the West with a 32-30 record, putting them 3.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament. Losing Irving makes their job of holding onto that spot a little harder, but the healthy players are going to fight to remain relevant for the rest of the season.
This also places a decision on the Mavs players who are hurt and mulling their decision on whether or not to return this season. Does Dallas try and get Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Anthony Davis back before the end of the year, risking further injury, just to likely lose in the Play-In anyway? It's possible that those injured will be re-evaluated to see if bringing them back this season is even worth it.
Irving could enter free agency this offseason
On a macro scale, things are going from bad to worse for the Mavs. Irving could be a free agent this summer if he opts out of his player option, and re-signing him would be difficult for any team to justify. He won't be ready for the start of the regular season, assuming he has successful surgery, leaving the Mavs with a giant hole at the point guard position.
Simply put, the Mavs have gone from two franchise cornerstones to virtually zero, assuming Davis doesn't come back.
What does this mean for Anthony Davis & Klay Thompson?
The Mavs brought in Klay Thompson this offseason to help continue to build a championship contender, but will he want to stay in Dallas after this circus of a season?
The same goes for Davis, who didn't even ask to be here. He was the main centerpiece of the Davis deal, but without Irving, the Mavs are not contenders, and after the Luka debacle with general manager Nico Harrison, Dallas isn't exactly a hot free agent destination.
This could lead to the Mavs finding trades for Davis and Thompson and just fully hitting the reset button on what has been a generational fumble for a sports franchise.
