Why Mavericks need Dereck Lively II healthy for upcoming season
The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to have a healthy Dereck Lively II all season long.
The former lottery pick out of Duke played in just 36 games for the Mavs last season due to an ankle fracture, but if he can return to full health, he could make a massive difference for Dallas.
"Lively’s athleticism and finishing ability made him one of the most efficient players in the league in his limited time (due to injury) last season, boasting a ridiculous 70.2 field-goal percentage in 2024-25," HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina wrote.
"Overall, his efficiency on offense and his rim-protection on defense have allowed him to make a huge impact in the NBA so far in his career, as Lively has made Dallas 7.5 points per 100 possessions better when he’s been on the floor since getting to the Mavericks. What’s more, although advanced metrics aren’t the end-all, be-all for player analysis, Lively’s BPM was Top 30 league-wide last season, while his Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48) was Top 12, extremely noteworthy marks, and numbers that have us excited to see what he can do in 2025-26 when he’s back to full health."
Lively's health matters to Mavs
The Mavericks have contingency plans in case Lively isn't available. They could put Daniel Gafford in the starting lineup or move Anthony Davis over to the center position, but in a perfect world, Lively is on the court for Dallas.
However, Lively has missed 73 out of a possible 164 games in his career, so the Mavs need to have backup plans for him, inevitably sitting out a game to keep him fresh for a long season.
If Lively can stay healthy and continue to grow as a player, the Mavs will be in a great spot in the long run.
Lively and the Mavs will return to the team's practice facility for training camp later this month. The team's first preseason game is on Oct. 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
