Dallas Basketball

Why Mavericks need Dereck Lively II healthy for upcoming season

Dereck Lively II has missed a lot of action for the Dallas Mavericks in his two seasons with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II passes after a stealing the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II passes after a stealing the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to have a healthy Dereck Lively II all season long.

The former lottery pick out of Duke played in just 36 games for the Mavs last season due to an ankle fracture, but if he can return to full health, he could make a massive difference for Dallas.

"Lively’s athleticism and finishing ability made him one of the most efficient players in the league in his limited time (due to injury) last season, boasting a ridiculous 70.2 field-goal percentage in 2024-25," HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina wrote.

"Overall, his efficiency on offense and his rim-protection on defense have allowed him to make a huge impact in the NBA so far in his career, as Lively has made Dallas 7.5 points per 100 possessions better when he’s been on the floor since getting to the Mavericks. What’s more, although advanced metrics aren’t the end-all, be-all for player analysis, Lively’s BPM was Top 30 league-wide last season, while his Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48) was Top 12, extremely noteworthy marks, and numbers that have us excited to see what he can do in 2025-26 when he’s back to full health."

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki praises 'real deal' Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Lively's health matters to Mavs

The Mavericks have contingency plans in case Lively isn't available. They could put Daniel Gafford in the starting lineup or move Anthony Davis over to the center position, but in a perfect world, Lively is on the court for Dallas.

However, Lively has missed 73 out of a possible 164 games in his career, so the Mavs need to have backup plans for him, inevitably sitting out a game to keep him fresh for a long season.

If Lively can stay healthy and continue to grow as a player, the Mavs will be in a great spot in the long run.

Lively and the Mavs will return to the team's practice facility for training camp later this month. The team's first preseason game is on Oct. 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News