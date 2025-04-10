Why JJ Redick thinks Lakers star Luka Doncic is 'superhuman' after dominating Mavericks
Everyone knows that Luka Doncic is special and he proved it once again on Wednesday night. There were plenty of emotions throughout Doncic's return to Dallas this week and the moment looked to be overwhelming prior to tip-off as the 26-year-old fought through tears as he took the court.
Then, the lights turned on and Doncic went to work, putting together another masterpiece. He scored 45 points on 16/28 shooting, including 7/10 from three-point range, while adding 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic makes NBA history in Mavericks-Lakers, return to Dallas
Following the contest, Lakers head coach JJ Redick referred to Doncic as "superhuman" while discussing his performance. After everything Doncic has gone through over the last few months, Reddick was happy he was able to put on that type of show.
"Let me start by saying, the moment with the tribute video and him sitting by himself and getting to actually live that and live in the moment, allowing himself to be vulnerable and his teammates supporting him, some of his teammates got emotional, some of the coaches got emotional, it was a beautiful moment," Redick said. "The video was great but I think just his ability to then go perform, lights turn on and you know, he's teary-eyed still as we walk on the court for the tip-off.
"To have the emotional resolve to then go put on that kind of performance, it's superhuman and I think all his teammates know that too because I think all his teammates can empathize with what he just went through for the last couple of months," Redick continued. "Maybe some anticipation, maybe some dread but certainly a ton of emotions about tonight, and then he went and did that. It's big time and he led us...our guys certainly had Luka's back and he had his teammates' back for sure."
Despite the loss, the Mavericks still clinched a berth in the postseason. With that being, there's a lot of work to do if the franchise is somehow going to make it back to the NBA Finals.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic makes NBA history in Mavericks-Lakers, return to Dallas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter