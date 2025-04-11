Will Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Raptors?
The Dallas Mavericks will have their final home game of the regular season (and likely the entire season) on Friday night as the Toronto Raptors come to town. Toronto has been a frisky team all season despite injuries and the management wanting to tank, a memo the players and coaches didn't seem to get.
Dallas is already locked into the 9/10 Play-In Tournament game to play the Sacramento Kings, and they'd have to win out with the Kings losing out to host that game. Because the matchup is already set, you may see the Mavs start to rest key players in these last two games to stay fresh for what could be their only postseason game.
Here is Friday's injury report.
The Mavericks have ruled out Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) due to injuries, as well as two-way players Kai Jones and Kessler Edwards. But a few players have their status in doubt.
Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) is probable to play, while Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee soreness), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), and Klay Thompson (left foot sprain) are questionable. Exum was available for the Lakers game on Wednesday night, but he ended up not logging any minutes. Hardy's upgraded status is a surprise considering he just went down a week ago with his most recent injury.
Toronto has ruled out RJ Barrett (rest), Ulrich Cromche (right knee partial proximal MCL tear), Gradey Dick (right knee bone bruise), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (right hand MCP joint contusion), Immanuel Quickley (rest), and Ja'Kobe Walter (right hip flexor tightness), while Jared Rhoden (right shoulder sprain) is questionable to play).
