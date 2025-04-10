Dirk Nowitzki caught seemingly mocking Ja Morant in Mavericks-Lakers
Wednesday night was an emotional night for Dallas Mavericks fans, as Luka Doncic returned to the American Airlines Center and torched the Mavs for 45 points, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-97 win. The Dallas crowd welcomed their former superstar back with open arms while letting Nico Harrison know of their displeasure often.
To make the night even more emotional, Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance in support of his former teammate, Nowitzki's first game in Dallas since the trade. He's spoken a few times about how shocked he was at the trade, but he seemed to enjoy himself on Wednesday night.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been all over the news recently for all the wrong reasons. He's been suspended once already for flashing a gun on his Instagram Live, and in the last few days, he's been making gun celebrations toward other players. The first one resulted in a warning, and then he did it again in the very next game, resulting in a $75,000 fine. Morant then took it a step further with a grenade throw celebration.
While in attendance at the Mavericks-Lakers game, Nowitzki was talking about it with Taylor Rooks, with whom he'll be hosting an NBA studio show on Amazon, and Nowitzki laughed at it and mocked the celebration. They then took a picture with Nowitzki acting like he was throwing a grenade.
Nowitzki has always been a little bit of a jokester, and many people are looking forward to seeing him, Rooks, and Blake Griffin in their studio show next season. It should be a refreshing take after watching former players like Shaquille O'Neal consistently slander the newer generation of basketball, but Nowitzki and Griffin both have strong senses of humor.
