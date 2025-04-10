NBA Champ thinks Mavericks trading for this superstar would make up for Luka Doncic trade
Emotions are high in Dallas after Luka Doncic returned to torch the Mavericks on Wednesday night, finishing with 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. The future of the Mavs seems bleak with no obvious fix in sight, and the fanbase will remain heartbroken about it for a long time.
But don't worry! Known NBA superbrain Kendrick Perkins has the perfect idea to help "make things right" in Dallas for Nico Harrison: trading for Kevin Durant.
"It's a way for Dallas to make this right," Perkins started. "A lot of people are talking about, 'They didn't get enough back [for Luka Doncic], they should've gotten Austin Reaves.' You wanna know how they can make this right? As soon as the season is over, you go out and you go get Kevin Durant... You have the pieces, you have some money to make a trade happen. That's how you make it right if you're Nico Harrison, the front office of the Mavs organization. Go get KD to pair alongside Kyrie [Irving] and AD."
Although some rumors have persisted that the Mavericks will show interest in Kevin Durant this offseason, DLLS insider Marc Stein has reported that the interest has been heavily overstated. Dallas doesn't have any large contracts they'd want to use to match Duran't salary in a trade. It would take four decent-sized salaries, such as Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Naji Marshall, and more to make it work. And at this stage in Durant's career, it's not worth gutting a team to bring him in, as we've seen in his tenure with the Phoenix Suns.
The 36-year-old Durant had a tremendous personal season, averaging 26.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.2 APG, and likely would've been an All-NBA selection if he played in three more games, but his teams have been underwhelming for the last few seasons. He has won just one playoff round in the last three trips to the playoffs, and it's becoming a theme that his teams don't have a great vibe. There are better things the Mavericks could do this offseason, starting by firing Nico Harrison.
