Will Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic Play in Mavericks-Nuggets?
The Dallas Mavericks travel once again to play the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, this time with an NBA Cup game on the line. Both teams sit 1-1 in NBA Cup Group Play and are looking for a win to establish themselves as favorites to get the Wild Card spot. But both teams may also have to do it without their biggest stars.
It was announced on Thursday that Luka Doncic will be out for the Mavericks with a wrist strain that he suffered in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans. They announced he'd be re-evaluated in a week, meaning he'll miss at least four games. They'll also be without Dante Exum, who had surgery on his wrist during training camp.
Nikola Jokic has missed the last three games due to personal reasons (his wife was expecting their second child) and wasn't at practice on Thursday. He's listed as questionable for Friday night's contest. He tore the Mavericks up two weeks ago, finishing with 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. If he doesn't play, the game becomes much more winnable, even if the Mavs don't have Doncic.
The Nuggets will at least be down one starter, as Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain. He hasn't played since November 4th against the Raptors. They'll also be without Vlatko Cancar, with a left knee sprain, and DaRon Holmes II, who tore his Achilles.
Dallas is in good standing to pick up the Wild Card spot in the NBA Cup after dominating the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, but they'll still need to win out to ensure they advance.
