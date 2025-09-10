WNBA star Paige Bueckers borrows one big thing from Mavs' Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is the type of player whose game will inspire generations of players. We're seeing it now, with rookies like Tre Johnson and Jase Richardson entering the NBA and mentioning Irving as someone they look up to, but there's a star in Dallas who has always been a fan.
Wings star, and likely WNBA Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers interviewed with People magazine recently, where she discussed why she's such a fan, as well as one thing she's taken from the star.
"He’s been my player growing up, and I'd always looked up to him, and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers said. “And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up."
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg can push Mavericks back into playoff contention
Bueckers has unabashedly been a big fan of Kyrie Irving, saying she has wanted to play like him for years. When she was first drafted, she said in he introductory press conference, "I would like to see Kyrie at a game, for sure... He's been my favorite player for forever now. So, super excited to be in the same city as him."
That has happened. Irving appeared at the Dallas Wings' game against the Indiana Fever back in June, with Bueckers putting up 27 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in a 94-86 losing effort, even despite the Fever playing without Caitlin Clark due to her groin injury.
After the game, Bueckers and Irving caught up, and it looked like the best moment of Bueckers' life. She even signed a jersey for Irving's daughter after the game.
Kyrie Irving the Mentor
Irving is entering the latter stages of his career, and he has transitioned into a fantastic leader, both on and off the court. Luka Doncic acredited a lot to Irving in the time they played together for helping him grow up and mature.
That's a far cry from the Irving that people thought the Mavericks were trading for a few years ago. He should be an ideal veteran for Cooper Flagg to learn from, even while Irving returns from his ACL injury.
READ MORE: 14-year veteran, Ex-Warriors NBA champion thinks Mavericks don't deserve Cooper Flagg
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter