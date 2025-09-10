Dallas Basketball

WNBA star Paige Bueckers borrows one big thing from Mavs' Kyrie Irving

Paige Bueckers has long been a fan of the Mavericks point guard.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) after the game against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) after the game against the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is the type of player whose game will inspire generations of players. We're seeing it now, with rookies like Tre Johnson and Jase Richardson entering the NBA and mentioning Irving as someone they look up to, but there's a star in Dallas who has always been a fan.

Wings star, and likely WNBA Rookie of the Year, Paige Bueckers interviewed with People magazine recently, where she discussed why she's such a fan, as well as one thing she's taken from the star.

"He’s been my player growing up, and I'd always looked up to him, and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers said. “And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up."

Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bueckers has unabashedly been a big fan of Kyrie Irving, saying she has wanted to play like him for years. When she was first drafted, she said in he introductory press conference, "I would like to see Kyrie at a game, for sure... He's been my favorite player for forever now. So, super excited to be in the same city as him."

That has happened. Irving appeared at the Dallas Wings' game against the Indiana Fever back in June, with Bueckers putting up 27 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in a 94-86 losing effort, even despite the Fever playing without Caitlin Clark due to her groin injury.

After the game, Bueckers and Irving caught up, and it looked like the best moment of Bueckers' life. She even signed a jersey for Irving's daughter after the game.

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) handles the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kyrie Irving the Mentor

Irving is entering the latter stages of his career, and he has transitioned into a fantastic leader, both on and off the court. Luka Doncic acredited a lot to Irving in the time they played together for helping him grow up and mature.

That's a far cry from the Irving that people thought the Mavericks were trading for a few years ago. He should be an ideal veteran for Cooper Flagg to learn from, even while Irving returns from his ACL injury.

