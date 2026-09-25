Former NBA Executive Sees Clear Vision For Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are kicking off a new era with training camp beginning this weekend.

The franchise has undergone plenty of changes since the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, whether it's the front office, coaching staff, or roster.

Obviously, Dallas is going all-in on rising star Cooper Flagg, who has the potential to grow into one of the best two-way players in the sport. Throughout the summer, the Mavericks positioned themselves to empower Flagg as he enters his second season at the NBA level.

While it may take some time for everything to come together, the franchise has a clear vision of what it wants the future to look like.

Former Front Office Executive Sees What Masai Ujiri, Mike Schmitz Are Trying To Do

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) limps off the floor during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, NBA insider and former front office executive Amin Elhassan spoke about the Mavericks during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Elhassan knows that the Mavericks are doing everything they can to build around Flagg, even if that plan is in its early stages.

Dallas could net itself even more assets, depending on the market for some of the veterans who don't necessarily fit into the timeline anymore, including P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Caleb Martin.

The trio all have multiple seasons remaining on their deals and might be useful for a prospective playoff team near the trade deadline.

"You can see what Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz are building, which is like, 'ok, let's get some guys who can surround Cooper Flagg, grow with him, and help him be successful.' That means we've got other guys who aren't bad players that have good contracts, but can help other teams, and with that we can continue to collect assets and continue to build this thing out," Elhassan said.

As for the Mavericks, Elhassan believes the team is potentially one more season away from entering the playoff conversation.

"I think Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks are probably like a year away from us starting to actually pay attention to them," Elhassan said.

Elhassan previously worked for the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. He was with the Suns from 2007-12, serving as Assistant Director of Basketball Operations during his final two years with the franchise.

In 2010, Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference Finals with a roster that included Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, Grant Hill, Jason Richardson, Channing Frye, Jared Dudley, Robin Lopez, Goran Dragić, and Leandro Barbosa.

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