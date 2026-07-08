Projecting Dallas Mavericks Depth Chart After Elaborate 6-Team Trade

A 6-team trade became mostly official on Tuesday night involving the Dallas Mavericks. It was mainly to help the Detroit Pistons facilitate a sign-and-trade, but it also kept the Mavericks' options open with trade exceptions, with some smart cap maneuvering.

Here is a full breakdown of the trade with all moving pieces, because there were a lot.

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Santi Aldama (MEM), Tarik Biberovic (Draft rights, MEM), Marcus Sasser (DET)

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Isaiah Stewart (DET), AJ Johnson (DAL), D'Angelo Russell (WAS), 2030 top-20 protected first-round pick (via GSW from DAL), 2029 second-round pick (via HOU from DAL), 2029 second-round pick (via LAL from WAS), 2033 second-round pick (WAS), 2032 second-round pick swap (WAS)

Detroit Pistons Receive: John Collins (LAC, sign-and-trade), Taurean Prince (MIL), Gary Harris (MIL), 2029 second-round pick (more favorable of DET, NYK, MIL, from MEM), 2031 second-round pick (via DAL from MEM), 2032 second-round pick (via DET from MEM)

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Caris LeVert (DET), 2027 second-round pick (via MIL, from DET), 2027 second-round pick (least favorable of BRK and DAL, via DET), cash (LAC)

Washington Wizards Receive: Khris Middleton (DAL, S&T), 2033 second-round pick (DAL)

LA Clippers Receive: 2028 protected second-round pick (via DET)

Dec 12, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama (7) dribbles around the top of the key in the first half against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also the chance that the OKC Thunder will be added to this deal to help the Pistons acquire Isaiah Joe. It should be noted that this deal isn't 100% official, but all of these pieces should be set.

The new Mavericks wrinkle seems to be a 2033 second-round pick going to the Wizards as part of the sign-and-trade.

More than likely, it's one of the two second-round picks that the Mavs sent the Grizzlies for Santi Aldama and Tarik Biberovic, and then the Grizzlies re-routed that to Washington as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade.

With all of that out of the way, here is a look at the Mavericks' projected depth chart as they now stand at 15 players on full contracts.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Mavericks 2026-27 Depth Chart

PG: Kyrie Irving, Ryan Nembhard, Marcus Sasser

SG: Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Sergio De Larrea, John Poulakidas (two-way)

SF: Cooper Flagg, Naji Marshall, Tarik Biberovic, Caleb Martin

PF: P.J. Washington, Santi Aldama, Morez Johnson Jr., Tobi Lawal (two-way)

C: Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Tyler Smith (two-way)

Of note, this projected depth chart does not include Vsevolod Ishchenko, whom the Mavs acquired with the 56th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. As of now, the Mavericks are full on two-way slots, but it's unclear what their contract plans for him are, or if they're going to stash him overseas.

This also doesn't include Moussa Cisse, who was on a two-way contract last year, but he is a restricted free agent currently. Dallas extended a qualifying offer, meaning they can match any offers given to him, so it seems they'd like him back in some capacity.

I would expect the Mavs to waive at least Tyler Smith from his two-way to make room for either Ishchenko or Cisse.

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This roster is also far from finalized. By structuring these trades the way they did, the Mavericks still have most of the non-taxpayer midlevel exception open, as well as their full trade exception (over $20 million) from the Anthony Davis trade. That could allow them to bring on bad salary for additional draft compensation, or consolidate their frontcourt for some guard help.

The Mavericks have a deep roster, but they could really benefit by trading someone like P.J. Washington or Naji Marshall for a point guard. While Morez Johnson and Santi Aldama could play either power forward or center, it's hard to find consistent minutes for everyone.

Klay Thompson is someone else we could see on the move at some point.

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