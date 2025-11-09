3 overreactions as Mavericks narrowly avoid season sweep by Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks played on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday night, hoping not to be swept in a season series by the Washington Wizards. Which is embarrassing as it sounds. Washington entered with one whole win on the season, and it was against the Mavs.
This game got off to an eerily similar start as the first game between these two, as the Mavs once again had a 35-point first quarter. It's one of the few times this season that the offense has had life.
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on the result you were cheering for), it dried up QUICKLY after that. Over the next two quarters, Dallas scored a combined 47 points. And by the start of the fourth quarter, the Wizards found themselves with an 8-point lead.
But from there it was back and forth. Naji Marshall did a great job of getting the Mavs back in it, and then Max Christie hit a few layups to give the Mavs the lead again. Even with the lead being swapped a few times in the final six minutes, the Mavericks controlled the last three, with Naji Marshall continuing his strong play. And they would break the losing streak, hanging on to a 111-105 win.
Here are three overreactions from Saturday's win.
1. Keep Naji Marshall at All Costs
Naji Marshall was the most consistent player of the night for the Mavericks. He was getting downhill, creating for others, playing great defense, and hitting threes, for once. He ended up finishing this game with 30 points and 7 rebounds, which is easily his best game of the season. He's fighting hard every game, and if a game starts to get out of hand, he's one of the few players really showing effort to get back in it.
But because he's good, Nico Harrison will probably trade him.
2. How Was D'Angelo Russell the Best Guard Solution?
The Mavericks didn't have much wiggle room this offseason when it came to adding a free agent, but surely there were better options than D'Angelo Russell. At least Russell Westbrook would've been able to get downhill; Russell can't do that anymore.
D'Angelo Russell finished the game with just 6 points and 1 assist on 3/10 shooting. He's just a bad basketball player.
3. It's Still Fire Nico Harrison
There's a large portion of the fanbase wishing the Mavericks had found a way to lose this if it meant Nico Harrison being fired faster. But being in a dogfight with the Wizards in one game and losing the other is enough for me. Get him out of here.
