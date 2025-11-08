Dirk Nowitzki speaks out against 'disastrous' start to Mavericks season
It's been an awful start to the season for the Dallas Mavericks. They're 2-7 with losses to teams such as the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies, and if you look at their schedule for the rest of November, there won't be many chances for wins.
Dallas currently has the worst offensive rating in the NBA, and they're near the bottom in every single offensive metric. It's an awful product to watch, to the point where even Dirk Nowitzki can't defend it.
︀︀"I feel bad for my Mavs fans. This has been a disastrous start," Nowitzki said in the studio show on Amazon Prime. "Obviously, there's a hole at the point guard and playmaking position. We knew that that hole wasn't filled this summer, so there's a hole at shot creating, there's a hole at shot making. We said coming into the season that health is big for them. Obviously, Kyrie is out for a couple more months, but you need [Anthony Davis] healthy, Lively getting healthy, and both of those guys have already been out for a while.
It's been just a disastrous start. They're actually on pace to have a record bad start on offense. They can't shoot, they can't make plays, it's all kind of going side-to-side, East-West, hand-offs. It's just nobody can make shots. It's been tough to watch."
The entire Amazon Prime crew has been amazing to watch, and it's fun to hear Dirk Nowitzki in the national spotlight again, but it's a shame that he has to watch his Mavericks be THIS bad 16 months after making the NBA Finals. It was never supposed to be like this.
Actions have always spoken louder than words for Nowitzki, and when he went to Los Angeles for Luka Doncic's first game as a Laker last year, that told you everything you needed to know about his thoughts on the trade. People overreacted when Nowitzki was in attendance for the Lakers' first game of the season this year, but the Amazon show is in Los Angeles, and he did a feature with Doncic, so it made sense.
It's Time for the Mavericks to Start Over
There is no fix for the Mavericks currently on the roster. Even if everyone were fully healthy, there still wouldn't be enough shooting or playmaking to be a successful offense in today's NBA. That's why everyone is clamoring for the Mavs to fire Nico Harrison and start over.
The Mavericks have no control over their picks from 2027 to 2030, which is a scary situation to be in for Mavs fans, given the state of the organization. If a new general manager could squeeze a few picks out of a team by trading Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Klay Thompson (doubtful), or any other player that doesn't fit Cooper Flagg's timeline, it needs to be done.
