Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves Among Stars Out for Mavericks-Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in the American Airlines Center on Saturday night, which will be just the second time Luka Doncic has been back in the AAC since last year's disastrous trade. And there's no further proof of how disastrous this trade has been than by looking at this injury report.

This is the fourth meeting between the Lakers and Mavs since that trade. Luka Doncic will have played in all four games. Anthony Davis, who was the primary return in the Doncic trade, will have played in one. That one came earlier this year as he returned from a calf strain for that game, putting up just 12 points and 5 rebounds in 28 minutes. But that was two injuries ago.

Davis is now dealing with ligament damage in his left hand, which is expected to keep him out until late February. Depending on how the team is doing and whether they can find a trade for him, they may just sit him out the rest of the season to avoid further injury. His trade value is already poor, so there's no reason to make it worse by letting him come back.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been missing Austin Reaves, who was having a breakout season, for the last 14 games with a left calf strain. When he's been healthy, he's been tremendous offensively, averaging 26.6 PPG, but it's been a month since we've seen him on the floor. He'll be out for this game, too.

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks Ready to Welcome Luka Doncic, Lakers to Icy Dallas

Full Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The only other player on the injury report is second-round rookie Adou Thiero, who has a right MCL sprain. The same can't be said for the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving is still recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee. There are talks that he and the Mavericks may just decide that it's best for him to sit out the whole season, especially since it would be a long shot for the Mavs to make the postseason.

Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) will be out for the season, which gave the Mavericks disabled player exceptions, and they used that to sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a 10-day contract.

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) is probable for this game. Jason Kidd said he was able to go through practice and shootaround at full-go, so it'd be surprising if he didn't play.

D'Angelo Russell (bad at basketball, Jason Kidd hates him) isn't on the injury report, but it'd be surprising to see him play at this point.

READ MORE: Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki 'Not Worried' About Cooper Flagg's Biggest Weakness

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News