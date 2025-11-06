Cooper Flagg learning valuable lessons from Mavericks star Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks are now 2-6 after a bad loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, a game in which Cooper Flagg had arguably his best game in the NBA, putting up 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 assists. He may have missed the final shot, but it's telling that the Mavericks had confidence in him taking it, and that he had the confidence to take it.
It also helps that Flagg is being mentored by a bunch of future Hall of Famers, including Kyrie Irving.
"Kyrie has turned into Cooper Flagg's personal coach," Sam Amico of HoopsWire said. "He is up there all the time and encouraging him, building him up, forget about the mistakes... It's so beneficial to a young player to have almost like a personal coach who is an NBA All-Star year after year."
Flagg has mostly struggled to start the season, as the Mavericks have tried to roll him out as a point guard for most of the season, but Wednesday was the first time that he didn't start at point guard, and it's no surprise that he had one of his best personal games. There's still a lot that needs to change around him, as it's just a weird roster, but they need to keep relying on him to develop.
Kyrie Irving Still Far From Returning From Injury
Kyrie Irving has yet to play this season as he is still recovering from his ACL surgery. There hasn't been an established timeline for his return yet. Head coach Jason Kidd knows they need Kyrie back soon, and he's hopeful that he can return before the calendar flips over.
"︀︀We just can't wait to get Kai back, at some point," Kidd said before last Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. "Hopefully it's in the year of '25, not '26. We'll see what happens, but I think those two [Irving and Cooper Flagg] will be a perfect match in the backcourt."
Kidd then clarified those comments by saying he just wants to have him back, and that there is no schedule, but that Irving is progressing well.
This team desperately needs Kyrie Irving back, but he probably isn't saving this dreadful offense, which is the worst in the NBA in points per game and offensive rating. By the time he returns, the season may already be too far gone, better off embracing the tank for a top pick against next year.
