Cooper Flagg set for NBA Christmas Day debut as Mavericks travel to face Warriors
In this story:
The Dallas Mavericks are set for one of the biggest days in the regular season: the annual Christmas Day games. Their matchup? The Golden State Warriors.
A year ago was the last time we saw Luka Doncic in a Mavericks uniform, as he went down with a calf strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he'd be shockingly traded a few months later.
Dallas has a new star now, as first overall pick Cooper Flagg has been performing better than anyone could've expected. He's legitimately playing at an All-Star level, and he just turned 19 years old on Sunday.
Flagg is coming off a monster performance against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, where he put up 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists on a really efficient 14/21 shooting. Over his last 11 games, he's averaging 25.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 4.3 APG, and now the three-point shot is showing some signs of life. If that rounds into form, there will be no limit to how quickly he can develop.
Anthony Davis has also been really great this week. In back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Davis was really productive, putting up 35 points and 17 rebounds against the Pels, and 31 points and 9 rebounds against Denver. It helps that he's been playing more minutes at center, but this is the Davis they need.
Meanwhile, things have been rocky with the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry is still Stephen Curry, as he's averaging 28.7 PPG and is still the world's greatest three-point shooter. But the supporting cast has been really up and down.
Jimmy Butler hasn't been as good as he was last year, and Draymond Green has really fallen off. Just this week, an odd situation happened as Draymond Green just went to the locker room after a blow-up with head coach Steve Kerr, and he'd end up sitting the rest of the game. Green is a fiery player, but this feels different.
Green has been very vocal about not wanting to play center anymore, as he doesn't have the size to keep up with a lot of them. They could be getting Al Horford back, which will help, but they may need to swing a trade for an actual center.
READ MORE: Mark Cuban backs Dallas Mavericks forward for major NBA award
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Christmas Day
Date/Time: Thursday, December 25th, 4 p.m. CST
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Team Records: Mavericks 12-19, Warriors 15-15
TV/Streaming: ABC/ESPN
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +7.5
Over/Under: 227.5
Moneyline: Mavericks +260, Warriors -320
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: Nikola Jokic praises Cooper Flagg after Mavericks upset Nuggets once again
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter
More Dallas Mavericks News
Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG