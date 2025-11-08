Dallas Mavericks are looking for revenge... against the Washington Wizards
The vibes are at an all-time low with the Dallas Mavericks right now. They're on a four-game losing streak, continuing to be the worst offense in the majority of metrics, and the noise around the franchise continues to pick up about why they haven't fired Nico Harrison yet.
To try and break the losing streak, they'll now try to pick up a win on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against a team that only has one win: the Washington Wizards. But guess who that one win came against for the Wizards, the Dallas Mavericks! (These teams stink)
In the first matchup between these teams, Kyshawn George went for a career high 34 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 11/15 from the floor. Rookie Tre Johnson had 17 points off the bench, and Alex Sarr had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dallas can at least try to blame injuries for their recent losses, but Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II were available for that game. This is more proof that the team is just bad.
Since the Wizards won that game, they've lost seven straight by an average of 23 points per game. They'll also be playing on the second night of a back-to-back after getting demolished by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first action for the NBA Cup this season, as well. Kyshawn George missed the game with an illness, but his jump this season has mostly been legitimate, as he's still shooting 50% from three.
Dallas was also embarrassed in its NBA Cup opener this year, as the Mavs never looked competitive with the Memphis Grizzlies, which is a shocking statement. The final score may have been a 14-point differential, but the game never felt that close. Max Christie had a great game, but Max Christie cannot be the best player on a team that thinks they can win games.
This is a big game for a number of different reasons. The Wizards are unabashedly tanking, but already have a win over the Mavs. Meanwhile, Dallas thinks they can win games, but a loss gets them one step closer to firing Nico Harrison, which is a much-needed move.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards
Date/Time: Saturday, November 8th, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Team Records: Mavericks 2-7, Wizards 1-8
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, MavsTV, KFAA, Monumental Sports Network
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -4
Over/Under: 231.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -174, Wizards +146
