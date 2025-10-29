Dallas Basketball

Mavericks showing positive signs despite slow start

The Dallas Mavericks are 1-3, but some things are looking strong at the start of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D'Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D'Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the loss column after falling 101-94 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night inside American Airlines Center.

While the Mavs didn't come away with the win, they showed a lot of resolve in the loss. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was happy with the team's effort after the game.

“We’ve got a bunch of fighters,” Kidd said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth. “That game could’ve gotten away from us, but we cut it to one and had the ball down three. At some point, we just have to make shots — we’re getting open looks that aren’t falling.”

READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg hoping to avoid injury scare suffered vs. Thunder

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavs showing strong effort in losses

The Mavs may be 1-3, but it isn't a direct reflection of the effort the team has put in at the start of the season. The team is doing its best, especially after trailing by double digits in the second half against the league's defending champions.

“They’re competing and doing what we’re asking,” Kidd said via Afseth. “The hardest part of this offense is spacing and trust — understanding someone’s going to be open when you touch the paint. Some guys have played for me before and understand it. We’re getting wide-open shots that just aren’t going down, but this was a big character game.”

Games like this will help the Mavs in the long run as they try to recapture the magic they once had as a team before the Luka Doncic trade. It won't be easy, but games like the one against the Thunder show that the team is slowly moving in the right direction, even if the outcome wasn't the desired one.

The Mavs will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis' No. 1 pick experience beneficial for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News