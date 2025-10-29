Mavericks showing positive signs despite slow start
The Dallas Mavericks are back in the loss column after falling 101-94 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night inside American Airlines Center.
While the Mavs didn't come away with the win, they showed a lot of resolve in the loss. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was happy with the team's effort after the game.
“We’ve got a bunch of fighters,” Kidd said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth. “That game could’ve gotten away from us, but we cut it to one and had the ball down three. At some point, we just have to make shots — we’re getting open looks that aren’t falling.”
Mavs showing strong effort in losses
The Mavs may be 1-3, but it isn't a direct reflection of the effort the team has put in at the start of the season. The team is doing its best, especially after trailing by double digits in the second half against the league's defending champions.
“They’re competing and doing what we’re asking,” Kidd said via Afseth. “The hardest part of this offense is spacing and trust — understanding someone’s going to be open when you touch the paint. Some guys have played for me before and understand it. We’re getting wide-open shots that just aren’t going down, but this was a big character game.”
Games like this will help the Mavs in the long run as they try to recapture the magic they once had as a team before the Luka Doncic trade. It won't be easy, but games like the one against the Thunder show that the team is slowly moving in the right direction, even if the outcome wasn't the desired one.
The Mavs will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
