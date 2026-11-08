Mavericks Have Cleanest Injury Report of Season for the Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks have the first game of a back-to-back on Sunday, as they'll face the Brooklyn Nets before taking on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Injuries have been a common storyline throughout the NBA, with many stars and key players dealing with serious injuries.

Dallas is slowly getting healthier, though. Santi Aldama played 13 minutes in his season debut on Friday in an NBA Cup win over the Utah Jazz, producing 8 points and 9 rebounds. He looked like he was still getting used to the system, but that will come with time.

Despite returning from knee surgery, Aldama isn't listed at all on Sunday's injury report against the Nets, though it wouldn't be surprising if they rested him on Monday against Indiana.

The same can be said for guard Kyrie Irving, who is more than 600 days removed from his ACL injury. He ended up on Friday's injury report due to an illness but still played, and isn't on Sunday's injury report at all.

Another name not even mentioned in this report is Max Christie. He hurt his hip in Monday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, missed Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, and was back in the lineup on Friday. It seemed to have been a pretty minor injury.

With this being a back-to-back, though, Monday's injury report could be a little busy.

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Utah Jazz in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Mavericks-Nets Injury Report

There are only four names listed for the Mavericks on Sunday's injury report, and one of them, Caleb Martin, is available.

The other three shouldn't be a surprise for Mavericks fans.

Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from his foot surgery. There has been no timetable announced for that recovery.

Tarik Biberovic is out with right heel bursitis. He has yet to play this season. There were a few games when he was upgraded to doubtful, but he has now been ruled out for the last few games.

Rookie guard Sergio De Larrea is out with a right knee sprain. He went down early against the Miami Heat on October 26th and hasn't played since. They don't think it's too serious of an injury.

The Brooklyn Nets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, so they haven't submitted their injury report yet.

However, guards Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. are not expected to play in this game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.