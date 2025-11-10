Will Anthony Davis embrace challenge vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, play in Mavs-Bucks?
The Dallas Mavericks are back at home on Monday night, getting ready to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. When going up against the greatest power forward in the NBA, who is averaging an absurd 33.8 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 6.2 APG this season, a team needs to be ready to go in the frontcourt, and the Mavs are dealing with injuries there.
The biggest and most important piece of the Mavericks is Anthony Davis, who has missed the last five and three-quarters games with a low-grade calf strain. He's been pushing to make a return, which has been the theme for him since he was traded to Dallas, but the training staff has been trying to keep him out until he's ready to go.
Davis is listed as questionable on Monday's injury report, and if he returns, he'd be going against someone playing better than just about anyone else in the league at his position. That has a lot of risk attached, because if he gets cooked, that's only going to lower his trade value. And that's something to monitor with Nico Harrison's job security increasingly called into question.
The rest of the Mavs' frontcourt is still banged up, though. Daniel Gafford is also questionable with a right ankle sprain, but he played on Saturday evening against the Washington Wizards after leaving Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Dereck Lively II is still doubtful to play with his right knee sprain. He may return later in the week, but it'd be surprising to see him out there in this game.
Full Mavericks-Bucks Injury Report
Outside of the three key frontcourt players, the Mavericks will still be without Kyrie Irving (left knee ACL surgery recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management), and there still hasn't been a timeline established for either one's return.
Klay Thompson, who missed Saturday's game against the Wizards with an illness, is not listed on the injury report at all.
The Milwaukee Bucks won't submit their injury report until later in the day since they're playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost to the Houston Rockets, 122-115, on Sunday, and may decide to sit some extra people.
Milwaukee was without Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery) and Taurean Prince (neck strain) in Sunday's matchup, while Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the game on the injury report with left knee patellar tendinopathy. He ended up playing, and played well, but they could decide to sit him on the second night of a back-to-back.
