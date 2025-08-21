D'Angelo Russell cannot waste golden opportunity with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have a new point guard in town and his name is D'Angelo Russell.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Russell as the team's "biggest riser" going into the upcoming season.
"Russell managed just 12.6 points per game and shot 31.4 percent from deep last year, splitting time between the Lakers and Nets. Both of those numbers were the lowest of his career," Hughes wrote.
"In addition to having nowhere to go but up, the 29-year-old now finds himself in a very favorable situation. At least until Kyrie Irving gets healthy, Russell should be in command of a Mavs offense that has a litany of dangerous lob threats, good spacing and a defensive infrastructure potent enough to cover for him."
Russell Sees Role Increase — For Now
Russell will get more playing time than he got last year, all while playing for a Mavericks team that is hoping to be competitive in the Western Conference. Things won't be easy in a stacked Western Conference, but the Mavs will be counting on Russell to hold the fort down until Irving returns.
If Russell can keep the Mavs in the playoff picture as the starting point guard, the team should be in good shape going into the nitty-gritty of the season, where wins and losses become that much more important.
The Mavs could look to trade Russell by February's deadline if Irving is healthy enough, but his return date is very much up in the air. If not, they could have him come off the bench, forming a strong top of the second unit on the depth chart.
Russell and the Mavs have just a few more weeks until the start of training camp, which begins on Sept. 29. The team's first preseason game is set for Oct. 6 against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
