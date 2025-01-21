Nets Keeping Their Eye on Cooper Flagg
The Brooklyn Nets have lost eight of their last nine games, and it only reinforces their status as one of the league's rebuilding teams.
Luckily for them, a generational talent is at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Nets could look to add him to the roster next season.
If Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg joins the Nets, it could kickstart the rebuild and give the team the franchise cornerstone it needs moving forward.
"Flagg continues on his path toward being the first name called in June as a catalyst for a Duke team that has won its past 11 games. He turned in his best individual game of the season Jan. 11, needing just 14 field goal attempts to score 42 points, including four 3-pointers, and adding seven assists in a 86-78 win against Notre Dame. ... Flagg has been as advertised, with his offensive production trending in a positive direction and his defensive impact as palpable as ever," ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo writes.
"Teams have wanted to see him improve creating shots for himself and teammates, and he has displayed some strides. On top of his considerable talent, NBA teams will be drawn to Flagg's competitive tendencies, positioning him as a future leader and tone-setter with whichever pro team he lands -- presumably, on a rebuilding team that can build its roster around him."
Flagg is averaging 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game so far this season for Duke, as he is helping lead them to one of the best records in the NCAA.
Nets fans should keep an eye on Flagg when he plays in his next game on Saturday when Duke takes on Wake Forest at 4:30 p.m. ET.
In the meantime, the Nets are back at home after a six-game road trip when they take on the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET.
