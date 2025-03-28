Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: De'Anthony Melton (knee), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Trendon Watford (illness), Ziaire Williams (illness), Noah Clowney (wrist)
AVAILABLE: Reece Beekman (Two-Way), Tyson Etienne (Two-Way), Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way)
Clippers Injuries:
OUT: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Two-Way), Cam Christie (G League), Trentyn Flowers (Two-Way), Seth Lundy (Two-Way), Jordan Miller (hamstring)
Enterring the opening half of a back-to-back, the Brooklyn Nets welcome the LA Clippers to the Barclays Center for the first time since being handed their worst loss in franchise history. Brooklyn will again be without Cam Thomas—who will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury—as well as potentially a slew of other high-impact contributors.
Already confirmed to be out alongside Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe is set to miss his second-straight game. Dealing with what's described as a knee sprain, Sharpe's absence compromises the Nets' frontcourt, pointing to an increased workload for Nic Claxton.
Potentially joining Thomas and Sharpe, a trio from Brooklyn's young core all carry "questionable" designations. Trendon Watford and Ziaire Williams are both dealing with an illness, while Noah Clowney is in jeopardy of sitting out with wrist soreness.
However, there is some positive news by way of the Nets' Two-Way players. Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyson Etienne (who hasn't yet made his debut with Brooklyn) are all listed as "available" ahead of tip-off. Given what happened the last time these two teams met on top of Beekman, Evbuomwan and Etienne's designations, head coach Jordi Fernandez could be prepared to further evaluate the trifecta's potential.
Outside of Jordan Miller—who's dealing with a hamstring issue—the entirety of the Clippers' injury list is made up of Two-Way players. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers and Seth Lundy will all sit, likely due to LA's uptick in health as of late.
Facing the threat of dropping its sixth-straight, Brooklyn will attempt to keep things more competitive than the previous meeting while potentially giving opportunities to its younger pieces. With just nine games remaining before postseason play begins, building confidence while retaining their current draft lottery odds is paramount for Fernandez's group.
Nets-Clippers is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.