All-Time Brooklyn Nets Records Nic Claxton Owns and Can Close in on Next Season
The starting big man in the middle for the Nets, Nic Claxton, has played for Brooklyn his entire career. He played nine games for the Long Island Nets and made 15 appearances in his rookie campaign. As one of the league's top centers as of 2024, Claxton thrived in the paint, and he put up 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds at an effective 66% shooting percentage last year.
In a total of five seasons with this organization, he has averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds along with 1.8 blocks. Following his four-year contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, Claxton will be unlocking even more of his untapped potential for the franchise.
Here are some all-time Nets records the big man currently owns.
Today, Claxton holds the record for the highest field goal percentage of any Net with a minimum of at least 50 shots at 66%, according to Basketball Reference. He also has the highest field goal percentage of any Net on two-point field goals with a minimum of at least 50 shots at 66%.
Going into the new season, Claxton could make progress in breaking the most rebounds per game record for the franchise next year. Buck Williams leads with 11.9 rebounds a contest while Claxton sits at 7.8 rebounds a game. Another record he can close in on is the one for total blocks. He has accumulated 434 for not just himself, but for the Nets. Claxton is 25 blocks away from Sam Bowie who sits at 10th on the All-Time list with 459 blocks. Brook Lopez is first with 972 blocks, which is almost double the amount of Bowie's total blocks.
As good as Claxton has been in Brooklyn to this point, the best is yet to come.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.