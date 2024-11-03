Ben Simmons: ‘The More Reps I Get, the Better I’m Going to Get’
Ben Simmons had his best game of the season in the Brooklyn Nets’ win against the Chicago Bulls, finishing with eight points to go with a season-high eight rebounds and eleven assists. The Australian playmaker still needs to do a lot more to return to his previous all-star levels, but it was a step in the right direction.
"I think reps is the biggest thing for me," Simmons said after the game. "The more reps I get, the better I'm going to get."
Friday's game was Simmons' best performance of the season so far, and not just on the stat sheet. The Nets guard was aggressive throughout the game, something which he has struggled to do after first halves this year, and he was a notable plus in terms of defense and facilitating.
Simmons has counted with first-year head coach Jordi Fernández’s trust this season. Fernández has started the former top draft pick in every game Simmons has been available. The 41-year-old Spaniard has also generally praised Simmons in his public comments, although he’s asked his point guard to be more aggressive as a scorer.
“I want those [shot] attempts to go up to 10 to 15 attempts per game,” Fernández previously said. “I don’t want him to drive to pass.”
Simmons’ role with the Nets this season has been slightly different than in years past. He’s still asked to push in transition and organize his team, but he’s acting as a screener and roller in the half-court more often.
Despite often being Brooklyn’s point guard on the floor, he’s also often their center — especially given that the team’s regular first five this season has been Simmons with Dennis Schröder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith takes possessions defending the other team’s big, but Simmons has had to do this as well. It’s been an adjustment for the former All-Defensive First Team member.
“It's the NBA — guys are gonna score — but just trying to make it difficult on guys but still keeping that intensity,” Simmons said. “I think it's a little different when you're starting [on] a physical guy in the five man and then you switch onto a guard, so just being mindful of that.”
The Nets guard needs to build on this performance. Simmons believes that will come with more time on the court. He also knows he needs to turn the ball over less.
“Turning the ball over for me is like, I look at it as a negative and a positive,” Simmons said. “Obviously, you don't want to turn the ball over, but you learn from your mistakes, and hopefully I continue to do that the more games I get … with these guys.”
The 6-foot-10 playmaker is currently listed as questionable (lower back injury management) for the Nets’ Sunday afternoon game against the Chicago Bulls, which is the first of a back-to-back for Brooklyn. The Nets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Simmons, whose last two seasons ended because of consecutive back injuries, will not play in full back-to-backs for now, per his coach Fernández. He was already managed against the Denver Nuggets earlier this season.
