Ben Simmons: ‘The More Reps I Get, the Better I’m Going to Get’

Ben Simmons was balling with CONFIDENCE tonight!! 🔥🔥



Ben 10 flirted with a triple-double in the Brooklyn win and was dropping dimes like the Simmons of old!! Is this the best he's looked all season??



📊 8 PTS | 11 AST | 8 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/L0ZqKu6EPa