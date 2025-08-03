Brooklyn Basketball Initiative Brings Big Dreams to Young Players
Since purchasing the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Joe and Clara Tsai have made a conscious effort to leave an impact in the Brooklyn community that both of their teams call home.
Over the past few years, the Nets’ parent company, BSE Global, has made its presence felt in the community through initiatives like launching the Brooklyn Basketball youth organization, hosting after-school programs, summer camps, and one-day clinics, and even beginning construction on an 18,600-square-foot Brooklyn Basketball youth training center.
The organization also has a partnership with the New York City Department of Education, even beginning to integrate some of their basketball training methods into gym classes at public schools throughout the city.
Throughout the summer, Brooklyn Basketball has hosted several camps and clinics, with four more camps scheduled in August for kids to get in some last training and fun before school starts. While most of the organization’s camps take place at parks and schools around the community, campers at the all-girls basketball camp had the unique opportunity to work out on one of the team’s practice courts at Barclays Center.
In an interview with PIX 11 News, BSE Global Chief External Affairs Officer Marissa Shorenstein discussed some of the organization’s goals for its recent outreach programs.
"It's not just about what you do on the court," said Shorenstein. "Our goal is that they love the sport. Whether they become professionals or not, we want to instill in them a love of the sport and working together in a team environment."
The camp featured 40 girls aged six to 14. Along with an array of basketball drills and physical exercises, they also had the opportunity to act like some of their heroes by participating in a simulated media day.
"It's an opportunity for the girls to pose with the basketball and have a little bit of fun. To sort of pretend that they are the star for the day. I think those are memories that will last forever," Shorenstein said.
While practicing at Barclays Center was a special experience for the campers, Brooklyn Basketball will soon have a facility of its own just across the street. Although no official opening date has been announced, a BSE Global press release stated that it is expected to open this fall. The new training facility will have two full courts, a "shooting lab" half court and a multi-purpose court that can be used for different events.