Nets Announce Summer League Schedule
The Brooklyn Nets are a little less than two weeks away from the start of the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League.
The Nets will play five games in Las Vegas, four scheduled and the final game to be determined based on their performance in the pool play contests.
Here's a look at the team's schedule:
Friday, July 12 vs. Indiana Pacers, COX Pavilion, 8 PM ET, NBA TV
The Nets begin their Summer League run against the Pacers. Like Brooklyn, Indiana did not have a first-round pick.
Sunday, July 14 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Thomas & Mack Center, 4 PM ET, ESPN+
The Clippers come up next on the schedule for the Nets, and it's another team who didn't pick a prospect in the first round.
Tuesday, July 16 vs. New York Knicks, Thomas & Mack Center, 4:30 PM ET, NBA TV
Perhaps the biggest game on the schedule for the Nets comes against the Knicks, where they will continue their Big Apple rivalry in Sin City. It's also the first time the two teams will see the court since the Mikal Bridges trade just before the NBA Draft.
Thursday, July 18 vs. Orlando Magic, COX Pavilion, 8 PM ET, NBA TV
The Magic have No. 18 overall pick Tristan da Silva leading the way against the Nets in the final pool play game.
