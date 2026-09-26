Brooklyn Nets Can't Fall Behind in Standings to Begin 2026-27 Season

The Brooklyn Nets are set for another season, and the first few games could set the tone for the entire campaign.

After an offseason of changes around the league, training camp is finally just around the corner, and the Nets are ready to embark on a new chapter. After spending the past few seasons hanging around in the lottery, the Nets will be looking to make their way back to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Headlined by trading for Julius Randle and drafting Mikel Brown Jr., the Nets’ offseason moves may be enough to put the team in a position to compete for a play-in spot or even make the playoffs. Of course, it won’t be easy to break through in the postseason race in a deep Eastern Conference, but the Nets still have given themselves a shot with their moves this summer.

Considering how tough the East might be next season, getting off on the right foot and not digging a hole could make all the difference in a postseason race. So, that means the Nets need to be ready to go from tipoff on opening night, with a tough early schedule.

In October, the Nets will have five matchups, which include four postseason teams from last season. After opening with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at home, the Nets’ next six games will all come against contenders.

The Nets will have two games against the Indiana Pacers, along with one game against each of the top four seeds in the East from last season. To say the Nets’ beginning to the season is a gauntlet would be an understatement.

Sure, beating the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets should be more than doable for Brooklyn, but each of the other six games will almost certainly feature the Nets as underdogs. It’s no secret that Brooklyn isn’t exactly viewed as a good team coming into the season, but putting up a fight and stealing some wins against those squads early could be the perfect way for the Nets to make a statement.

Along with the narratives that could come with some wins, it would also obviously help the Nets’ hopes of making the postseason. Not only would getting some wins early keep them afloat in the standings, but it should also lead to some real confidence early, which could be massive for such a young group.

The Nets are going to be a long shot to make the playoffs going into the season, but those odds could start to swing in their favor with some statement wins to begin the year.