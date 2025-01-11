Brooklyn Nets: Cam Johnson Rumors Continue, Golden State ‘Effectively’ Ruled Out
Cam Johnson is the name to remember ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6. — although Brooklyn Nets fans will be used to hearing the 28-year-old’s name involved in rumors by now.
The latest report from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel says that the Nets have “created a bidding war” for Johnson. The teams circling the Brooklyn wing include the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, but the Golden State Warriors appear to be out of the picture.
Of the teams mentioned, the Pacers appear to have the most straightforward path to acquiring Johnson. Indiana could include Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith in a potential deal, which would match Johnson's apron salary of $27 million.
Johnson is making $22.5 million this season — and he is in year two of a four-year, $94.5 million contract — but the financial component of his presumptive trade gets bumped up due to “unlikely incentives in his contract.” The Brooklyn wing has $4.5 million in bonuses that include playing in at least 42 games or having a true shooting percentage better than 60%.
At the same time, reports have long been adamant that the Nets are against taking in long-term salary. Toppin is in the first year of a four-year, $58 million contract. Nesmith is in his first year of a three-year, $33 million deal.
The ClutchPoints report theorizes that the Nets could reroute either Pacer to a third team — which is where the Warriors come in. They “are keeping an eye on” Nesmith.
Brooklyn and Golden State, per the report, also held talks over Johnson while striking a trade for Dennis Schröder; however, the Nets’ demands were “too steep.” Conversations between both teams were previously reported by Jake Fischer on Dec. 14.
The Kings are briefly mentioned in ClutchPoints’ report, albeit in a small nugget discussing how they could look towards Kyle Kuzma if the interest in Johnson doesn't pan out. The Stein Line reported on Jan. 5 that the Kings and the Nets had talked about Johnson, but the former was not willing to part ways with rookie Devin Carter. NetsDaily had also reported talks between both teams. The Athletic mentioned Sacramento having interest in Johnson, as well, on Jan. 4.
Johnson is currently unavailable with a right ankle sprain, which he suffered in the closing moments of his team’s win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 2. He is enjoying the best season of his NBA career to date, averaging 19.5 points on 43.6% from three and a career-best 49.6% from the field. The Nets’ activity ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline has been trading Schröder to Golden State, and trading Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers.
