Indiana Pacers officially sign Obi Toppin to new contract, happy with his stylistic fit
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers officially announced that they have re-signed forward Obi Toppin on Saturday. The 26-year old forward initially agreed to terms with the blue and gold on June 30, and the deal was able to become official with the league moratorium on transactions ending on Saturday.
"Obi Toppin embraced our city, our team, and his role from the moment he arrived, and then proved time and again to be an integral part of the success we achieved last season in reaching the Eastern Conference Finals," Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said in a team-issued statement. Toppin averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, his first in Indiana.
"Obi's style of play, selfless attitude, and work ethic are all consistent with the culture we've built here, and we're confident he will play a key role for us moving forward," Pritchard continued. Toppin was a wonderful fit in transition, and he became an even better piece for the blue and gold when his three-point shot got better. The Dayton product knocked down 40.3% of his looks from beyond the arc last season.
"There's a lot of good that came out of this season, and we don't want to overlook that," Toppin said of the Pacers 2023-24 season.
He primarily played at the power forward position but occasionally grabbed minutes at center, and that was a key adjustment for the blue and gold in the playoffs. Toppin was a useful backup five in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and that versatility matters quite a bit.
The 26-year old played in all 82 games last season and now is back with the Pacers for multiple years. "Very happy with the fit," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said of Toppin in late May.
When the contract was initially reported, it was said to be a four-year, $60 million deal. It contains no team or player options, a league source told Pacers on SI. In reality, the contract has $2 million in incentives over the course of its four seasons, and Toppin's guaranteed salary is $58 million. His contract is valued at roughly an even amount to the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.
The Brooklyn native averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the postseason last year.
