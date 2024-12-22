Report: Brooklyn Nets Receiving Trade Interest in Day’Ron Sharpe
ClutchPoints' Erik Slater reported on Saturday that "multiple teams have expressed interest" in acquiring Day'Ron Sharpe before the trade deadline, with the Brooklyn Nets big potentially having a value of “multiple second-round picks.”
ClutchPoints also added that the Nets do not want to receive long-term salaries in any trade, be it for Sharpe or another player. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are the names most regularly mentioned in those rumors.
The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET, but organizational decision-makers across virtually every front office were present at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando this week. The Nets have already been active in the trade market, sending Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors in return for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman and three second-round picks.
The former UNC prospect will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Sharpe is making $4 million this season. The Nets, on the other hand, can have up to $70-80 million in cap space at an absolutely pivotal time for the franchise. Brooklyn players hitting free agency are: Ben Simmons, Bojan Bogdanović, Trendon Watford and Melton (unrestricted), plus Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, Tyrese Martin, Jaylen Martin, Beekman and Sharpe (restricted).
Sharpe missed the Nets' first 21 games of the season with a left hamstring strain. He returned on Dec. 2, and his best game so far was on Dec. 16 when he finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals.
Sharpe was already linked with a move away from Brooklyn earlier this month, as reported by HoopsHype senior NBA insider Michael Scotto. The 23-year-old is seen as a young, cheap frontcourt option in league circles.
The 6-foot-9 center was being “monitored” by the Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors earlier this month. The Lakers, with their championship hopes and organizational timeline around LeBron James, are often mentioned as a possible trade partner for Johnson and Finney-Smith.
Sharpe is in his fourth NBA season after having been drafted by the Nets with the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Sharpe is currently averaging six points and 5.3 rebounds per game, although only playing 13.3 minutes a night. His per-minute and per-possession stats indicate that he could perhaps flourish if he saw the court more.
Sharpe’s work on the glass, in particular, stands out. That can be his avenue to becoming a fixture in the NBA. The Nets big’s numbers dropped a bit this season, but he’s averaged 19.8, 17.7, 20.9 and 16.7 rebounds per 100 possessions until now. He was also a monster on the boards in college, ripping down 7.6 rebounds per game and 22 per 100.
