Nets' Cam Thomas Among Top NBA Free Agents
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas hasn't played much this season, but the team needs to make a big decision regarding his future this summer.
Thomas, 23, is a restricted free agent expected to get a lot of money on the open market.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus ranked his top 30 free agents, and Thomas was listed at No. 21.
"Thomas is a polarizing player and the hardest to rank on the list. He's a gifted scorer, but not every team is sold that his style of play translates to postseason success," Pincus writes.
"The 23-year-old is believed to be looking for a significant pay hike, and he only needs one suitor to try to pry him away from the Nets.
"Brooklyn projects to have more spending power than any other team this summer. If the franchise wants to keep Thomas, it will. It's one negotiation several competing executives are keeping a close eye on."
Thomas has only played in 19 games this season and hasn't been seen on the court since Jan. 2, but the Nets could look to clear him from his hamstring injury soon. The way he plays after he comes back could determine how much the front office is willing to spend on him when he becomes a free agent.
