Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Johnson Reportedly Avoids Major Injury
On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets saw one of their grittiest wins to date, beating out the Milwaukee Bucks — this time with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup — in a one-score contest.
It wouldn’t come without its price, though, as forward Cam Johnson turned his ankle with just seconds remaining in the game. With just 2.5 seconds left in regulation, both Johnson and Ziaire Williams hunted the same rebound, with the former coming away limping due to a turned ankle.
Luckily, Johnson has reported avoided major injury.
Per the New York Post's Brian Lewis, Johnson told the Post that imaging via X-rays came up negative. Still, the forward left the arena on crutches, likely not a good sign for his immediate future.
Johnson is amid a career year, averaging 19.5 points on nearly 50% shooting overall, including a blistering 44% shooting from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, his 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and nearly one steal per game — mixed with the Nets trade activity and need to offload talent — have made him one of the hottest names on the trade market.
Unfortunately for all parties, an injury could certainly affect his trade stock in some capacity. While it seems he’s avoided serious injury, deals may be taken off the table, or lessened, with the recent development.
For now, Brooklyn can remain positive that their top player has avoided serious harm.
