Nets Could Have Drama Coming Soon
The Brooklyn Nets have great vibes around the organization at the moment.
Despite losing last night to the Denver Nuggets in overtime, the future is bright and the team has direction.
However, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley forecasts some wild stuff down the line, placing the Nets at No. 11 in his 30-team ranking for potential drama.
"The perpetually climbing loss column isn't the worry, though. Rather, it's the sheer number of players on this team who can't say for certain if they have a future with it. There are a few keeper candidates, but the bulk of Brooklyn's roster might feel as if this season is one long audition—for the Nets or any of the league's 29 other teams," Buckley writes.
Things will be pretty tame for the first two months or so of the season. Most trades in the league don't take place until after Dec. 15, the deadline for players signed in the offseason for deals. Talks will pick up even further leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Nets should be active in conversations leading up to that point for a number of veterans on the roster as they look to build for the future. But for now, it's about evaluating the talent and putting prices on these players' values.
