Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Coming off a home stand that resulted in three straight losses to Eastern Conference foes, the Brooklyn Nets travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the opening act of a six-game losing streak. Still quite banged up, the Nets face a tall task on the road.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 14.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Lean on Clowney. Despite falling at home to the Detroit Pistons just two days ago, Noah Clowney turned in the best performance of his young career. The 20-year-old tallied a career-high 29 points while rattling in five of his 11 three-point attempts, and given all of Brooklyn's injuries, he'll need to be a major factor on the road tonight.
2. Claxton must make his DPOY case. Defensive Player of the Year has always been a goal for Nic Claxton, but he's always come up just short. Tasked with Nikola Jokic, who can take over a game at any moment, the Nets' big man must hold down the interior against a loaded Nuggets frontcourt.
3. Fight. Early indicators suggest Brooklyn will be just as shorthanded as it was during the three-game homestretch, again enacting the "next man up" mentality. Head Coach Jordi Fernandez has been pleased with the effort amid all the absences, regardless of the recent falters. As massive underdogs in Denver, the "Brooklyn Grit" will be vital.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-24) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-15)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, CO
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Following tonight's matchup, the Nets head to Utah for a rematch with the Jazz in hopes of avenging Dec. 21's 105-94 loss at the Barclays Center.
