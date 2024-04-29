Although Nets Don't Have Pick in 2024 NBA Draft, Dariq Whitehead Serves as Consolation Prize
Following a 32-50 season, the Brooklyn Nets need some sort of spark to push forward. While the ideal scenario would be to add a star in free agency or via trade this summer, that may be easier said than done.
The other option for NBA teams to improve is the draft. The Nets don’t have a pick in 2024 NBA Draft, but still should be able to add fresh faces to the rotation. Dariq Whitehead is expected to be returning to lineup in the upcoming season, which is a decent consolation prize for not having any picks in the draft.
The No. 23 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft, he played just two games with the Nets last season due to injury. This came after he struggled with injuries during his lone season at Duke, which was why he fell to the later part of the first round. While staying healthy will be key for him moving forward, there’s no question that Whitehead has star talent.
He was a lottery talent and five-star recruit who was considered a top-three player in his high school class. Whitehead has the size and skillset of the ideal modern wing in the NBA, along with the upside to impact the game on both ends of the floor. For Brooklyn fans, Whitehead could end up being a fun piece to follow in his second official NBA season.
Brooklyn could trade into the 2024 NBA Draft, but Whitehead is expected to play in NBA Summer League in July, which will be a great opportunity for him to get into a rhythm ahead of the 2024-25 season.