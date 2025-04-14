Brooklyn Nets Finish 2024-25 NBA Season: Quick Recap, What's Next
The Brooklyn Nets wrapped up their 2024-25 NBA season with a 113-105 loss to the New York Knicks. After ups and downs throughout an interesting year of basketball, Brooklyn's season is now over, as the organization shifts toward the 2025 NBA Draft and free agency.
It was a season in which the Nets found a sense of direction, something that was heavily questioned coming into training camp. Brooklyn started with a veteran core of Cam Johnson, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith, combined with young talents such as Cam Thomas, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney. Movement within the roster was certainly expected.
The Nets made two trades in December that furthered the direction of rebuilding, as Schroder and Finney-Smith would be shipped off to the Western Conference for second-round draft capital and developmental pieces. The biggest storyline from there was what they were going to do with Johnson.
The 28-year-old's eventual departure was almost certain, but the Nets never agreed to a deal, and he has remained a part of the team up to this point. Johnson trade rumors are expected to heat up once again this summer.
This season also saw the short emergence of Cam Thomas, who became one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, averaging 24.0 points per game. However, he only appeared in 25 games due to hamstring issues.
Brooklyn's focus now shifts toward the draft lottery, where the team ranks sixth in odds. If they can come away with the No. 1 overall, the Nets will accelerate their rebuild with one of the greatest prospects in recent memory: Cooper Flagg.
Even if the Nets don't win the lottery, they still have four first-round picks and plenty of draft capital for the rest of the decade. It begs the question: does Brooklyn go all in (again) at some point? Reports emerged that the organization's dream target is superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Who else do the Nets move on from? Aside from Johnson, Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe were also involved in trade deadline rumors.
After the draft, Brooklyn has some free agency decisions to make. With impressive young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey set to hit restricted free agency, they could be on the organization's radar. Not to mention, the Nets have a major free agent of their own in Thomas. How much do they offer him, and do they match any offer he gets from other teams?
It will certainly be an exciting offseason for Brooklyn, as this summer will truly tell us where the team is headed. General manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office have big decisions to make.
